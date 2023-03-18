HamberMenu
Nigerian held for drug possession

March 18, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Saturday arrested a woman from Nigeria for possessing methamphetamine in Moovarasampet. Following information, police intensified surveillance near the bank of a pond in Moovarasampet and intercepted a woman. Upon searching her bag, they found 61 g of methamphetamine. She was identified as Nwafor Onyiniye Monica, 32, a Nigerian national staying in Taramani. The police said she was recently arrested in a drug peddling case by the Kanathur police and continued the offence after coming out on bail.  The police also arrested eight peddlers and seized 7.2 kg of ganja, 4.5 g of methamphetamine in three days at Mint, Ramapuram and Muthialpet.

