ADVERTISEMENT

‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat- PF Near You’ programme to be held on Tuesday

Updated - August 26, 2024 11:27 pm IST

Published - August 26, 2024 11:26 pm IST - Chennai

The theme for August 2024 is ‘Member Services And Grievance Redressals’

The Hindu Bureau

The ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat- PF Near You’ programme by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will be held at nine locations in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5.45 p.m. The theme for August 2024 is ‘Member Services And Grievance Redressals’, in which queries on EPFiGMS, a customised portal of EPFO, other grievance filing provisions, claim rejection causes and reason, and benefits of the scheme certificate will be addressed. Many activities, including orientation programmes for newly covered establishments and camps for submission of digital life certificates by pensioners of the EPFO, will also be held at the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US