‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat- PF Near You’ programme to be held on Tuesday

The theme for August 2024 is ‘Member Services And Grievance Redressals’

Updated - August 26, 2024 11:27 pm IST

Published - August 26, 2024 11:26 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat- PF Near You’ programme by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will be held at nine locations in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5.45 p.m. The theme for August 2024 is ‘Member Services And Grievance Redressals’, in which queries on EPFiGMS, a customised portal of EPFO, other grievance filing provisions, claim rejection causes and reason, and benefits of the scheme certificate will be addressed. Many activities, including orientation programmes for newly covered establishments and camps for submission of digital life certificates by pensioners of the EPFO, will also be held at the event.

