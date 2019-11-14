Chennai

NIB sleuths stumble upon star tortoises in bus

The sleuths of the Narcotic Intelligence Bureau (NIB) CID stumbled upon star tortoises when they were checking a bus for a ganja peddler on Wednesday evening.

According to sources, the sleuths of the NIB CID, Kancheepuram unit, were conducting vehicle checks at Elavur check post near Gummidipoondi, as they received information about an attempt to smuggle ganja in a State transport corporation bus.

Around 7 p.m., they stopped a bus from Andhra Pradesh and the police personnel checked the belongings of the passengers. They found an abandoned box in the vehicle.

The sleuths, who initially suspected it to be ganja, were surprised to find star tortoises inside. “ We have informed the forest officials. They will give details about the exact number of tortoises,” said an NIB officer.

The officers are also trying to find the owner of the bag. Further investigation is on.

