ADVERTISEMENT

NIA South Zone Director calls on Chennai Police Commissioner 

Published - August 30, 2024 01:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

Their meeting is considered a significant move to enhance inter-agency collaboration between the NIA and the Greater Chennai City Police

The Hindu Bureau

South Zone Director of the NIA Santosh Rastogi meets Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner A. Arun | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Santosh Rastogi, South Zone Director of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Thursday (August 29, 2024) called on the Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner A. Arun at the latter’s office in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their meeting is considered a significant move to enhance inter-agency collaboration between the NIA and the Greater Chennai City Police.

The high-level meeting focussed on a range of regional issues and specific cases of mutual interest. The discussions between the two officers underscored the importance of fostering better coordination and the seamless exchange of information between the two agencies.

During the interaction, it was decided that they would have a wider interaction in the investigation of cases having wider security ramifications, said a press release from the office of the City Police Commissioner.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

police

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US