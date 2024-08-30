NIA South Zone Director calls on Chennai Police Commissioner 

Santosh Rastogi, South Zone Director of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Thursday (August 29, 2024) called on the Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner A. Arun at the latter’s office in the city.

Their meeting is considered a significant move to enhance inter-agency collaboration between the NIA and the Greater Chennai City Police.

The high-level meeting focussed on a range of regional issues and specific cases of mutual interest. The discussions between the two officers underscored the importance of fostering better coordination and the seamless exchange of information between the two agencies.

During the interaction, it was decided that they would have a wider interaction in the investigation of cases having wider security ramifications, said a press release from the office of the City Police Commissioner.