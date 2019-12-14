NIA sends storage devices seized from IS sympathisers for analysis

The National Investigation Agency has sent dozens of storage devices seized on the premises of suspected Islamic State sympathisers to the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, Thiruvananthapuram, for analysis.

The gadgets, including laptops, external hard drives and mobile phones, were seized during the recent searches conducted in Tamil Nadu and Kerala based on the revelations made by six IS sympathisers in custody, sources in the agency told The Hindu on Friday.

Parrying questions on the nature of information that investigators were looking for, the sources said the searches were on the basis of information given by the suspects. Hence they could lead to unravelling of more sympathisers, their international links and source of funds.

Reward for tip-offs

In another case being investigated by the NIA, a senior official said the agency announced a reward of ₹1 lakh each to those passing on information leading to the arrest of Rahman Sadiq (39), Mohammed Ali Jinnah (34), Abdul Majeed (37), Fakrudeen (28), Shahul Hameed (27) and Nafeel Hassan (28) of Thanjavur district against a non-bailable arrest warrant issued by a special court in connection with the Ramalingam murder case.

The 45-year-old PMK functionary was assaulted by a gang armed with lethal weapons on the night of February 5 at Thirubhuvanam in Thanjavur district.

He was admitted to a hospital where he succumbed to grievous injuries.

A car allegedly used by the assailants was seized by the Thiruvidaimaruthur police.

People having knowledge about the whereabouts of the suspects could pass on the information to the NIA offices in Chennai or Kochi, a pamphlet published by the agency and displayed across the State said, assuring people that the identity of the informers would be kept confidential.

The NIA in August laid a chargesheet against 18 accused persons for their alleged involvement in the case.