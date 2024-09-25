GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NIA searches 11 locations across Tamil Nadu in Hizb-ut-Tahrir case

The organisation had allegedly promoted an anti-election campaign as part of a conspiracy to establish Islamic rule in India; houses of the suspects in Chennai, Tambaram and Kanniyakumari searched; digital devices, cash and literature seized

Published - September 25, 2024 12:43 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday searched multiple locations across Tamil Nadu in connection with a case pertaining to the Hizb-ut-Tahrir organisation, which allegedly promoted an anti-election campaign as part of a “divisive conspiracy” to establish Islamic rule in the country.

Teams of NIA personnel extensively searched the houses of 11 suspects in Chennai, Tambaram and Kanniyakumari, and seized incriminating materials –– digital devices, unaccounted cash, and literature belonging to the Hizb-ut-Tahrir.

The case pertains to causing and creating disaffection through social media handles, and campaigning against voting, which was deemed by the outfit as “un-Islamic/Haram”. The Hizb-ut-Tahrir has allegedly engaged in instigating its followers to overthrow the lawfully established democratic government through divisive actions.

The NIA said Hameed Hussain, a key conspirator in the case, had collaborated with five other accused to hold secret meetings for promoting Hizb-ut-Tahrir’s “anti-India” ideology.

‘Divisive campaign’

The NIA’s investigation has revealed that the accused, along with several people, had carried out campaigns throughout Tamil Nadu to establish Khilafah/Islamic rule. He had also been involved in activities that intended to “divide the people and disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country”.

The seized materials are being examined. The NIA took over the case from the Chennai City police in July this year. Further investigation is under way.

Published - September 25, 2024 12:43 am IST

