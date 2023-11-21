NIA on lookout for immigrants staying with fake identities 

November 21, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

Special teams of the National Investigation Agency have launched a manhunt for illegal immigrants who have settled in India by fraudulently acquiring national identities like Aadhaar and PAN card.

The central agency is also on the lookout for agents who facilitated the proof of address or identity documents for the immigrants by charging a hefty fee.

According to police sources, the NIA launched a nationwide crackdown in the second week of November and arrested 44 suspects across the country, including three in Tamil Nadu.

The searches were launched to investigate the human trafficking network responsible for the infiltration and settlement of illegal migrants across the Indo-Bangladesh international border into India, including those of Rohingya origin.

NIA teams conducted simultaneous searches at suspected locations in Tripura, Assam, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana and Jammu and Kashmir, along with other central armed forces.

The agency said a huge sum of Indian and foreign currency notes were seized, along with a large number of Aadhaar and PAN card.

According to NIA officials, a strong network of agents was operating in different States facilitating illegal immigrants access to original proof of address or identity using fake documents.

“The accused charge a huge fee for arranging the proof of identity, which the immigrants can use to apply for a passport and even avail other benefits like normal citizens. In many cases, the immigrants assume new names and addresses as printed on the fraudulently obtained identity cards. A majority of them belong to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka,” a senior NIA official told The Hindu.

Centre’s alert

The sources said that the Union government has recently issued an alert to the State government on some agents living along the international border in West Bengal who are working as agents to provide fraudulently obtained Indian identity documents to Bangladeshi nationals who illegally crossed over to India. Such people were freely moving into India, posing as Indians.

Many suspected Bangladeshi nationals were employed in construction, textiles, and other firms in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tirupur, Erode, and a few other districts, and efforts were on to apprehend them based on information shared by arrested agents and local intelligence, the sources said.

