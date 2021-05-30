NIA files chargesheet against operative of Islamic fundamentalist group

CHENNAI

30 May 2021 09:03 IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet before the special court in Poonamallee against a member of fundamentalist organisation Hizb-ut-Tahrir Mohammed Iqbal N alias Senthil Kumar, 31, of Madurai for unlawful activities.

The case was originally registered in 2020 by Thideernagar Police, Madurai City, in connection with the uploading of denigrating posts on Facebook by the accused. The NIA had re-registered the case last month and taken up the investigation.

The probe revealed that the posts on the Facebook page “Thoonga Vizhigal Rendu is in Kazimar Street” were uploaded by the accused to incite communal disharmony amongst different religious groups, in a manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order.

The NIA also charged that he had conspired with other suspects in the name of Hizb-ut-Tahrir, a banned organisation in many countries, and had professed and preached about establishing Islamic State and implementing Sharia globally, including in India, by overthrowing non-Islamic governments.

In furtherance of the conspiracy, the NIA alleged that he had participated in closed-door ‘bayans’ (meetings) and also created multiple social media accounts, on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, Telegram, WhatsApp to upload posts intending to disclaim, disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India and to excite disaffection towards the Indian government.