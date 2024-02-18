NIA chargesheets film production executive for conspiracy to revive LTTE

February 18, 2024 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - CHENNAI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday chargesheeted one more person in a case related to the revival of Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in Sri Lanka and India.

The NIA, Kochi Branch registered the case following the seizure of a huge consignment, intercepted by central agencies in 2021. The consignment consisted of over 300 kilos of heroin, five AK-47 rifles and 1000 rounds of Pak-made ammunition. In connection with this case, the agency last year had filed a charge sheet against 13 accused before the special court for NIA cases/ Sessions Court for exclusive trials of bomb blast cases at Poonamallee. They were charged with hatching conspiracies in various parts of Tamilnadu to carry out terrorist activities and drug trafficking in the territorial waters of the Indian Ocean.

In pursuance of that, Lingam A. alias Adilingam is the 14th accused to be chargesheeted in the case. He has been charged with conspiring and acting to revive the proscribed terrorist organisation through illegal trade in narcotic drugs and arms. Adilingam had also acted as an agent for collection of hawala money obtained from the sale of narcotic drugs, which were being further distributed to promote LTTE activities, the NIA charged.

The NIA also said the accused was working as a production executive in the Tamil film industry while he was clandestinely working as a key operative of the major LTTE leaders/cadres and drug traffickers, including Gunasekaran and his son Thilipan - both citizens of Sri Lanka.