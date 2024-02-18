GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NIA chargesheets film production executive for conspiracy to revive LTTE

February 18, 2024 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday chargesheeted one more person in a case related to the revival of Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in Sri Lanka and India.

The NIA, Kochi Branch registered the case following the seizure of a huge consignment, intercepted by central agencies in 2021. The consignment consisted of over 300 kilos of heroin, five AK-47 rifles and 1000 rounds of Pak-made ammunition. In connection with this case, the agency last year had filed a charge sheet against 13 accused before the special court for NIA cases/ Sessions Court for exclusive trials of bomb blast cases at Poonamallee. They were charged with hatching conspiracies in various parts of Tamilnadu to carry out terrorist activities and drug trafficking in the territorial waters of the Indian Ocean.

In pursuance of that, Lingam A. alias Adilingam is the 14th accused to be chargesheeted in the case. He has been charged with conspiring and acting to revive the proscribed terrorist organisation through illegal trade in narcotic drugs and arms. Adilingam had also acted as an agent for collection of hawala money obtained from the sale of narcotic drugs, which were being further distributed to promote LTTE activities, the NIA charged.

The NIA also said the accused was working as a production executive in the Tamil film industry while he was clandestinely working as a key operative of the major LTTE leaders/cadres and drug traffickers, including Gunasekaran and his son Thilipan - both citizens of Sri Lanka.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.