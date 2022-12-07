NHRC seeks report on health status of juveniles rescued from a madrasa near Madhavaram

December 07, 2022 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The panel takes suo motu action based on The Hindu report of December 1 and seeks information on the health status of the rescued children and further action planned for their future

The Hindu Bureau

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), New Delhi, has issued notice to the State governments of Tamil Nadu and Bihar and Chennai Commissioner of Police seeking a thorough probe and a detailed report into the abuse of 12 juveniles who were brought from Bihar and kept in a madrasa at Ponniammanmedu near Madhavaram.

The NHRC has requested Special Rapporteur Dr. Rajinder Kumar Malik to conduct a fact finding investigation by examining the juveniles and visit Bihar from where these juveniles were brought and present a report within a month. 

The commission, taking suo motu notice of the news report “12 children rescued from city madrasa” which appeared in The Hindu on December 1. 

While the commission appreciated the police for taking prompt action by arresting the accused, it has sought a report on the health status of the juveniles and the action proposed by the agencies concerned. 

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal, on receiving a call from the child helpline (1098), had directed the Joint Commissioner of Police (West) S. Rajeshwari to take action. Ms. Rajeshwari formed a special team and raided the madrasa and rescue the children.

