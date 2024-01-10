NHAI to take up black spot rectification measures worth ₹900 crore shortly

January 10, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is preparing detailed project report for rectification of 35 black spots in the State. These works, which include vehicular underpasses and road over bridges are estimated to cost around ₹900 crore.

It has been planned to award the works before the end of this financial year, said an official in the NHAI. At present, the tender process is under way for the rectification of 23 black spots where works, including laying of service roads, and junction improvement with installation of high mast lamps, laying of rambler strips and erection of guard rails are to be taken up. “These works are to be carried out at a total cost of ₹390 crore. These are part of the 68 works totalling ₹1190 crore, which are in various stages of implementation,” the official said.

A National Highway location is identified as a black spot where five accidents (fatalities or grievous injuries) or 10 fatalities occurred in three consecutive years. This is usually a 500-metre stretch. “Every year, black spot rectification is taken up and new spots are marked. These works are carried out in an effort to ensure safety of road users,” explained another official.

The Chennai – Tirupati National Highway has 10 black spots and these would be rectified as part of the widening works being taken up. Similarly, the Chennai elevated bypass from Redhills to Irumbuliyur has five spots, the stretch between Koyambedu and Maduravoyal has three and the Chennai – Tindivanam NH has three. “We are taking up short-term rectifications initially, so that those who cross the stretches will take precautions, will slow down and drive more carefully. Usually. measures like improved lighting, installation of ramblers would help. If need be long-term measures would be taken up based on the detailed project reports,” explained the official.

