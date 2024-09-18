ADVERTISEMENT

NHAI to plant 31,000 saplings till October 2

Published - September 18, 2024 08:27 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 31,000 tree saplings are to be planted along various National Highways as part of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ programme’s Swachhatha Hi Sewa drive, which will be on till October 2. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Tree saplings of ficus, bauhinia, mahogany, pungam, neem, naval, ixora and tecoma will be planted by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). 

Along the Chennai-Tada Highway 1,907 avenue trees would be planted, and along the ECR 1,950 saplings would be planted, said official sources in the NHAI. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The saplings would be planted at locations where there are gaps in the tree coverage. These would make the green belt dense. Trees that are under four feet tall would be planted in areas where power lines go overhead. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The trees are over one-year old and nearly four-feet tall. The respective concessionaires would take care of the saplings. 

More than 1,000 km length of National Highway Projects are under implementation in the State and as per the annual plan for plantation of trees for the year 2024-25, about 3,60,000 trees are to be planted, the official added. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US