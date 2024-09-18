GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NHAI to plant 31,000 saplings till October 2

Published - September 18, 2024 08:27 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 31,000 tree saplings are to be planted along various National Highways as part of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ programme’s Swachhatha Hi Sewa drive, which will be on till October 2. 

Tree saplings of ficus, bauhinia, mahogany, pungam, neem, naval, ixora and tecoma will be planted by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). 

Along the Chennai-Tada Highway 1,907 avenue trees would be planted, and along the ECR 1,950 saplings would be planted, said official sources in the NHAI. 

The saplings would be planted at locations where there are gaps in the tree coverage. These would make the green belt dense. Trees that are under four feet tall would be planted in areas where power lines go overhead. 

The trees are over one-year old and nearly four-feet tall. The respective concessionaires would take care of the saplings. 

More than 1,000 km length of National Highway Projects are under implementation in the State and as per the annual plan for plantation of trees for the year 2024-25, about 3,60,000 trees are to be planted, the official added. 

