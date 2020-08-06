NHAI takes up work on Vanagaram junction

Work to lay concrete and strengthen one side of the Vanagaram junction on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway will be completed in a couple of weeks.
Concrete-laying work on one side of the road for a length of 200 m began a few weeks ago. The other side has been completed and is being used by motorists. The road is being used by around 85,000 passenger car units daily.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which maintains the toll road, had taken up work to repair Vanagaram, Velappanchavadi and Parivakkam junctions, following complaints of potholes and bad patches.
Some stretches near these junctions were damaged because of water spilling from tankers.
The stagnation of water weakened the surface and when heavy vehicles plied on them, the blue metal was eroded, which resulted in craters.
The work that began in August is being carried out at a cost of ₹9.92 crore.
Uneven surface
H. Rajangam, a resident of Vanagaram, said though re-laying was welcome, the roadsides had not been repaired. The service lanes had some tar earlier but not all had been damaged and the surface was uneven. Also, vehicles, especially two-wheelers, were finding it difficult to climb up from the side onto the road. Last week, a woman riding a two-wheeler met with an accident after losing balance.
Residents wanted the service lanes to be repaired after the work on the main road was completed.
