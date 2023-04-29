HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NHAI takes up relaying of Koyambedul-Vanagaram stretch of P.H. Road

It has been a long-pending demand of the residents who had also staged protests and submitted several petitions; the road users are also demanding better illumination on the 5-km stretch

April 29, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Finally, those taking the Poonamallee High Road between Koyambedu and Vanagaram can heave a sigh of relief as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has taken up the work to re-lay the road surface at a cost of ₹5.14 crore.

It had been a long-pending demand of the road users. “I avoid taking this portion of the road since all it has is only potholes and craters. Driving on the stretch is dangerous since you don’t know what will come next. And the road has a lot of pedestrian traffic,” said K. Sankar, an autorickshaw driver.

Ebenezer, a resident of Vanagaram, said the condition of the road has been poor and protests and representations by residents had not had any effect. "Someone said the contractor did not have enough funds for proper re-laying of the road. In such cases, the need of the road users should be paramount and work must be taken up by the NHAI. Travelling time of over an hour is just too much for a 5-km stretch. It only adds to our stress levels," he said.

Mr. Ebenezer said that barricades placed along the median during peak hours by the police were not removed causing accidents at other times. The illumination on the stretch needs improvement, he said.

Sources in the NHAI said that the contractor had been directed to finish the work as quickly as possible.

Related Topics

Chennai / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.