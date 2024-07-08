GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NHAI submits proposal to green committee for cutting down nearly 2,200 trees near Maduravoyal for port expressway

T.D. Babu, trustee of NGO Nizhal, and a member of the District Green Committee, questions the reasoning behind creating a dense green cover in an areas where development was anticipated. He adds that the Forest Department has to stop indulging in pay-and-remove-trees activities

Published - July 08, 2024 08:52 pm IST - Chennai

Geetha Srimathi
The young, dense trees near the Chennai bypass were planted by the Forest Department with funds from the NHAI under the Green Highways Policy.

| Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has submitted a proposal to the Chennai District Green Committee to cut down nearly 2,200 trees near the Maduravoyal flyover for the Chennai Port-Maduravoyal Elevated Expressway Project.

The young, dense trees were planted by the Forest Department with funds from the NHAI, which identified the stretch along the Chennai bypass for afforestation at an outlay of ₹6.64 crore, under the Green Highways Policy, 2015, of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. 

In a memorandum of understanding signed by the NHAI and Forest Department in 2018, it was specified that the former may resume developmental or widening activities on the land even before the end of the contractual maintenance period, and the NHAI can harvest the trees.

This prompts the question of why dense green cover was created in the area, given that a widening project was anticipated, says T.D. Babu, trustee of environmental non-government organisation Nizhal, and a member of the District Green Committee.

“In such a case, the Forest Department should have gone for planting shrubs instead of trees. The NHAI should not have allowed the planting of trees in large numbers, especially within the ramp area. The technically sound Forest Department should not have created the dense green cover,” he says.

Meeting on July 10

V.A. Saravanan, District Forest Officer, says the proposal is still under the consideration of the District Green Committee and a final decision has not been taken. “The NHAI is ready to provide funds for the trees in a 1:10 ratio. If the Committee approves, they will pay the Forest Department,” he says. A site inspection was recently done, and the proposal will be discussed in an upcoming meeting on July 10.

Mr. Babu says the Forest Department has to stop indulging in pay-and-remove-trees activities. “Agencies that remove trees must take full responsibility in creating compensatory greening with maintenance. Only then will they realise the difficulties in creating green spaces. This will make them cautious while making decisions in removing trees in their future projects,” he adds.

