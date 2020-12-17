₹209 crore for widening GST Road

CHENNAI

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has sanctioned ₹209.32 crore for widening three stretches of the GST Road running to 13 km.

Sources said work to widen the stretches of the highway between Guduvanchery and Chettipunyam into 8-lane width would be carried out by the National Highways wing of the State Highways department.

Utility lines

The cost of shifting of utility lines and transplanting trees along the route would be ₹21.37 crore and the work would take about one year to complete.

This widening is being taken up as part of the upgrade of 121 km of the Tambaram-Tindivanam stretch of the GST Road to be carried out by the NHAI.