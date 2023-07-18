NHAI proposes to build retaining wall along the Odiyur lake as part of widening of East Coast Road

July 18, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has proposed to construct a retaining wall along the Odiyur lake during the proposed widening of the East Coast Road (ECR) between Mamallapuram and Puducherry.

Based on a complaint filed by K. Saravanan, the National Green Tribunal in an earlier order stayed the road-widening work after which the NHAI said it will reconsider its plan near the lake. The existing road is bound by the Odiyur lake to the west and it comes under the “no activity” zone, Mr. Saravanan said in his petition. The lake is known to host a number of bird species.

The NHAI submitted an alternative proposal to the tribunal on July 14. It wants to use the side of the road in front of the Odiyur lake for the traffic coming from Puducherry to Chennai, suggesting that the road on the side of the lake will not be extended. However, the NHAI said a paved shoulder (a concrete portion) of 1.5 metres and an earthen shoulder of two metres will be built on the right side of the road to maintain uniformity.

“It is proposed to provide additional width of 1.5 metres paved shoulder and two metres earthen shoulder to maintain uniformity with LHS Carriageway. Further, a continuous retaining wall is proposed along the edge of highway for a length of one km to avoid infringement of road with lake area,” the NHAI said.

Noting the new approach provided by the NHAI, the two-member bench comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati on July 17 asked the authorities to “file a sketch with measurements and the retaining wall which they have proposed to construct along the edge of the highway to eliminate any ambiguity.”