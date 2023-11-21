NHAI projects switching over to BhoomiRashi portal

November 21, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - Chennai

Projects worth ₹40,000 crore being implemented by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) are being brought under the new BhoomiRashi portal. From basic project details to payment, all processes could be carried out on the portal.

Sources in the NHAI said that all processes, from the first notification under Section 3A of the National Highways Act, 1956 that sets the ball rolling for the acquisition, survey, hearing of objections, declaration of acquisition, taking possession of the land, fixing the compensation for the landowner, and payment, are carried out on the portal.

“This will make the process transparent and accessible to officials. Earlier, payments used to be made via cheque or bank transfer, for which letters had to be issued. In the new system, payments are made directly into the account of the landowner, whose details are obtained during verification,” a source said.

The NHAI on Monday conducted a workshop for officials of the Revenue Department to help them understand how the portal could be used.

As far as final payments were concerned, the CALA would be the final authority, an official said.

