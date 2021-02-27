NHAI begins work on GST Road

Work to widen a 13.5 km-stretch of the Grand Southern Trunk Road from Guduvanchery to Chettipunyam has begun. The road has a very high vehicle count of over two lakh a day, leading to congestion on a daily basis.
The NH wing of the State Highways Department has taken up the work on behalf of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at a cost of ₹209.32 crore.
“A total of passenger car units of 1.92 lakh vehicles a day take the road. Even if the number touches one lakh a day, it is necessary to widen the road. This will help reduce accidents too since service lanes are coming up along this stretch. The space between the lane and the stormwater drain will have paver blocks,” said an official of the Highways Department. The work has been allocated to three contractors so that it can be completed within a year, which is the target set for the project. Encroachments in the range of 1 to 3 m in width have been removed all along the stretch. “We did not require any land acquisition and have only utilised the existing right of way. The cost of shifting of utility lines and transplanting trees along the route is ₹21.37 crore.
This project has been taken up as part of the upgrade of 121 km of the Tambaram-Tindivanam stretch of the GST Road by the NHAI.
Meanwhile, the widening work from Perungalathur to Guduvanchery is likely to be completed in three months.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath