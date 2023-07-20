HamberMenu
NHAI begins planting of coconut palm saplings along East Coast Road

In the first package from Mamallapuram to Mugaiyur, around 40,000 saplings are to be planted along the 31-km stretch. Of these, 22,500 saplings are to be planted by the contractor who is widening the road

July 20, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

Deepa H. Ramakrishnan
Coconut palm saplings planted as part of the first phase of the widening of East Coast Road. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Next time you drive to Puducherry on East Coast Road, you will see coconut palm saplings on the sides.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has begun work to plant around 22,500 saplings along the road as part of the first phase of the road-widening project. “As it is a coastal road, we have decided to plant coconut palm saplings in large numbers as they have better chance of survival and they will suit the landscape,” said a source in the NHAI.

“These saplings are around three feet tall. The variety that has been chosen is a tall one. We are planting the saplings in three rows. The outer most row will have coconut palm trees. The row right next to the road will have native varieties such as neem and punga.” Already, 600 saplings have been planted and work was under way to plant the rest, said an official.

In the first package from Mamallapuram to Mugaiyur, around 40,000 saplings are to be planted along the 31-km stretch. Of these, 22,500 saplings are to be planted by the contractor who is widening the road. The remaining saplings would be planted with funds from the NHAI. “We have tied up with the Forest department for procuring and planting the saplings. At present, since several road projects are under way, the saplings are in great demand,” said an official.

In the second package, 45,500 saplings are to be planted. The NHAI has sought ₹5.5 crore for planting saplings that are to be planted in lieu of the trees that have been cut for widening the road. Some stretches, like the one before the Palar bridge after Mamallapuram where the trees have formed a beautiful green canopy, will retain the greenery since a bypass is being constructed.

