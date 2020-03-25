NGT to be shut till March 31

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal will not function till March 31 on account of Section 144 being imposed in the State from Tuesday evening, though cases may be admitted on Wednesday.

Officials at the NGT told The Hindu that the all cases listed for this week has been adjourned and will be taken up at a later date.

A lawyer at the Tribunal said the lawyers who appear at the NGT have informed the Judicial member Justice K. Ramakrishnan that they will not appear for hearings duing this lockdown period on account of the precautions being mandated to be taken up by everyone to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The lawyer said admissions might happen on Wednesday, but even that would be doubtful if the Tribunal staff take precautions and follow the curfew directions though the judiciary are allowed to function during the lockdown period.