ADVERTISEMENT

NGT takes suo motu cognisance of invasive fish in Korattur lake

Published - September 02, 2024 09:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal has taken suo motu cognisance of the spread of invasive fish species in Korattur lake based on a news report published in The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bench, comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati, on Monday impleaded the Chief Secretary to the Tamil Nadu government in the case and instructed the government to commence action to remove the fish from the waterbody.

A recent survey by native fish enthusiasts and local fishermen at Korattur lake revealed multiple invasive fish species, such as plecos, tilapias, and midas cichlids. The Hindu reported that, according to one of the surveyors, these fish destabilise the ecosystem and are less often preyed upon by birds because of their armoured plating. There are seven villages near the lake, home to numerous inland fishermen, who are also now eager to protect the waterbody.

During the hearing, Mr. Koralapati noted that the invasive fish multiply rapidly, making it crucial to address the issue early. Given that the lake is relatively small, removal should be feasible, he said. He also warned the government pleader that with the monsoon approaching, there’s a risk that the fish might migrate to nearby waterbodies, if Korattur lake overflows.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The matter has been posted for hearing on September 10.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US