NGT takes suo motu cognisance of invasive fish in Korattur lake

The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal has taken suo motu cognisance of the spread of invasive fish species in Korattur lake based on a news report published in The Hindu.

The bench, comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati, on Monday impleaded the Chief Secretary to the Tamil Nadu government in the case and instructed the government to commence action to remove the fish from the waterbody.

A recent survey by native fish enthusiasts and local fishermen at Korattur lake revealed multiple invasive fish species, such as plecos, tilapias, and midas cichlids. The Hindu reported that, according to one of the surveyors, these fish destabilise the ecosystem and are less often preyed upon by birds because of their armoured plating. There are seven villages near the lake, home to numerous inland fishermen, who are also now eager to protect the waterbody.

During the hearing, Mr. Koralapati noted that the invasive fish multiply rapidly, making it crucial to address the issue early. Given that the lake is relatively small, removal should be feasible, he said. He also warned the government pleader that with the monsoon approaching, there’s a risk that the fish might migrate to nearby waterbodies, if Korattur lake overflows.

The matter has been posted for hearing on September 10.