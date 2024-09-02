GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NGT takes suo motu cognisance of invasive fish in Korattur lake

Published - September 02, 2024 09:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal has taken suo motu cognisance of the spread of invasive fish species in Korattur lake based on a news report published in The Hindu.

The bench, comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati, on Monday impleaded the Chief Secretary to the Tamil Nadu government in the case and instructed the government to commence action to remove the fish from the waterbody.

A recent survey by native fish enthusiasts and local fishermen at Korattur lake revealed multiple invasive fish species, such as plecos, tilapias, and midas cichlids. The Hindu reported that, according to one of the surveyors, these fish destabilise the ecosystem and are less often preyed upon by birds because of their armoured plating. There are seven villages near the lake, home to numerous inland fishermen, who are also now eager to protect the waterbody.

During the hearing, Mr. Koralapati noted that the invasive fish multiply rapidly, making it crucial to address the issue early. Given that the lake is relatively small, removal should be feasible, he said. He also warned the government pleader that with the monsoon approaching, there’s a risk that the fish might migrate to nearby waterbodies, if Korattur lake overflows.

The matter has been posted for hearing on September 10.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.