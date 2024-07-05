GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NGT takes cognisance of fish kill in Adyar river

Updated - July 06, 2024 12:18 am IST

Published - July 05, 2024 09:29 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Sewage flows through Kotturpuram Urban Forest onto the Adyar. File

Sewage flows through Kotturpuram Urban Forest onto the Adyar. File | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of fish kill near Adyar eco-park in Chennai and sewage contamination based on a news report published by The Hindu.

The bench, comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati, took up matters related to pollution and encroachment of waterbodies in Chennai for early hearing based on a The Hindu article published on June 18. 

According to the report, dead tilapia fish were seen floating near the eco-park and several sewage outfalls into the Adyar river were spotted near Kotturpuram. While an official with the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust told The Hindu that the sewage outfalls will be checked and arrested, the issue continues to persist despite earlier orders from the NGT to clean up the Adyar river.

On June 28, the locals noticed a red tint on the waters of the Adyar eco-park. Commonly, waters turning red is attributed to algal bloom due to sewage contamination. 

During the hearing, the counsel appearing for the State government sought time from the bench to ascertain the allegations of sewage contamination and file a report in this regard.

The matter has been posted for hearing on July 16.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.