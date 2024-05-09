NGT takes cognisance of ‘development’ activities on Injambakkam beach

The Southern Zone of the National Green Tribunal has taken suo motu cognisance of pathway laying activities at Injambakkam beach as part of the Integrated Coastal Community Development project by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA).

ADVERTISEMENT

The bench, comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati, has taken up the matter based on a report published by The Hindu on concerns against levelling a part of the sandy shores of Injambakkam beach, close to turtle nesting grounds, for the project. Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA), Chennai Collector, and the CMDA have been added as respondents.

K. Saravanan, a fisherman-turned-activist, has also filed a petition before the bench against the proposed construction on Injambakkam-Akkarai beaches.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Integrated Coastal Community Development project, which will be implemented in the shores of Injambakkam-Akkarai, Kasimedu, and Thiruvottiyur, aims “to provide alternative livelihood opportunities to benefit the coastal communities”. At the Injambakkam-Akkarai stretch, facilities such as a cycle track, food court, open air theatre, open parking, and planter boxes will come up.

Groundwater extraction flagged

When The Hindu visited the site on May 5, 2024, a pump set was in operation at Bharati Avenue. Durga Moorthy, a volunteer of the ‘Save Chennai Beaches’ campaign, and Mr. Saravanan, inspected Injambakkam beach the following day and noticed two other pump sets near M.K.Radha Avenue as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules, extraction of groundwater is prohibited within 200 metres of the High Tide Line. However, since the project has been cleared by Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority with a condition to explore blue flag beach certification, it is exempted from CRZ clearances.

CMDA Minister Sekar Babu said no illegal activities related to the project were carried out and no complaint regarding water extraction had come to his notice. “The issue will be be looked into,” he said.

CMDA Member Secretary Anshul Mishra said a test borewell could have been set up by a different department. “The project work is yet to begin and will be done as per regulations permitted under ‘Blue Flag’ certification. The authority will be utilising water from tankers who will be contracted based on the need when the work starts,” Mr. Mishra said.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per sources in the CMDA, the borewell was present when officials inspected the area. “It could have been to pump out the flood waters during the December 2023 monsoon,” an official said.

However, an Injambakkam resident who regularly goes to the stretch of the beach near Bharati Avenue said that the pump set was not spotted until about a couple of weeks ago.

(With inputs from R. Aishwaryaa)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.