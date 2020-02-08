NGT stays construction of fishing harbour in Tiruvottiyur

The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered a stay on the construction of a tuna fishing harbour in Tiruvottiyur for not obtaining prior environmental clearance.

The Bench comprising Justice K. Ramakrishnan and expert member Saibal Dasgupta ordered that the construction work that is currently ongoing be stopped, and directed that a committee be formed to undertake a field inspection and submit the factual position within a month.

M.R. Thiagarajan, in his application, submitted before the Tribunal that the project, being implemented by the State Fisheries Department, fell under the CRZ zone-1, and any activity in the area could not be carried out without obtaining prior permission.

The applicant submitted that the Department began construction without obtaining environmental clearance or CRZ clearance, and sought a stay on the project. He submitted before the Tribunal that the project proponent had started dredging and reclamation work into the sea, without obtaining requisite permissions.

Mr. Thiagarajan submitted that buildings and other unauthorised structures were being constructed in the CRZ zone, and a road was also laid by filling sand, heavy rocks and other materials, causing severe damage to the marine ecosystem and the fishermen who depend on the sea for livelihood.

He further submitted that while the project proponent had applied for EC before the Tamil Nadu State Environment Impact Assessment Authority, the proposal was deferred for the reason that the Environment Impact Assessment Report and the Terms of Reference (TOR) were not satisfactory.

When the case came up for hearing, the Tribunal took cognisance of the documents placed on record by both sides, and ordered a stay on any construction activity for the project. The case has been posted for further hearing on March 26.