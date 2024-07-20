NGT seeks report on ‘illegal’ dairy farm on premises of city college

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to file a report on an alleged illegal dairy farm on the premises of Dr. MGR Janaki College of Arts and Science for Women in Adyar.

The Alumni Association of the college has filed a petition before the Tribunal against the farm.

According to the association, the existence and operation of the farm, which purportedly has over 50 cattle were in violation of the guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board. In a representation to the TNPCB in May 2024, the association’s secretary had said that a small area of the campus had been encroached upon, without any permission from the Corporation, and a dairy farm was being run on it illegally.

The farm has been discharging waste into the Adyar, and polluting groundwater by discharging waste into a well on the college premises, it said in the representation.

The letter further noted that the farm had thatched roofing, which has a risk of catching fire. Thatched roofs are prohibited within the city limits and the presence of such roofs on a college campus was very dangerous, it added. The Bench, comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati, ordered that notices be issued to the TNPCB, Chennai Collector, and the Greater Chennai Corporation, in addition to 11 individuals who are involved in the operation of the farm, and directed them to file their responses. The matter has been posted for hearing on August 5.

