GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NGT seeks report from T.N. government on fires in Perumbakkam wetland

Over two hectares of the Perumbakkam wetland, which is contiguous to the Ramsar-designated Pallikaranai marshland, has been gutted in the fires over two days, according to a report

Published - July 05, 2024 09:18 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a report from the State government on the fires that broke out in Perumbakkam wetland in Chennai in May 2024.

The bench, comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati, took up a matter on the construction of a road inside Perumbakkam wetland for early hearing based on a news report published by The Hinduon May 31.

According to the report, over two hectares of the Perumbakkam wetland, which is contiguous to the Ramsar-designated Pallikaranai marshland, was gutted in the fires over two days. It was put out by the Forest Department staff and the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel. 

The counsel appearing for the State government sought time to get appropriate instructions and to file a report about the news item. 

Meanwhile, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) filed a report before the bench on the matter pertaining to the ‘road’ inside the Perumbakkam wetland, constructed by dumping construction materials and sand by a private realtor.

It was said in the Second Master Plan for Chennai Metropolitan Area, 2026, that the CMDA has demarcated the Pallikaranai swamp area in the land use map and no permission for development activities would be entertained by the CMDA in the demarcated land. 

The CMDA, however, said the Planning Permission issued to the realtor does not cover the Pallikaranai swamp. “The CMDA is in the process of preparing the Third Master Plan. The exact details of Ramsar site will be collected from the respective department to include it in the Third Master Plan,” it said.

The matter has been posted for hearing on July 12.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.