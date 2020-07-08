NGT seeks report from Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board on garbage removal from Vengadamangalam

The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal has directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to submit a report on steps taken to remove garbage from Vengadamangalam or dispose of it in a scientific manner, and also to detail steps taken against a fire incident that occurred in the dumpyard near the lake.

In February this year, the bench had declined permission for the Pallavaram Municipality to dump further waste in Vengadamangalam without clearing the existing legacy dumped there.

Following the orders of the Tribunal in February this year, the district environmental engineer (DEE), Maraimalai Nagar, inspected the area on July 2, 2020 and submitted a report. The DEE submitted that there is no discharge of leachate into the Agaram Lake from the Integrated Municipal Solid Waste Management Facility of Pallavaram Municipality at Vengadamangalam.

“However, it is submitted that the solid waste already dumped inside the said facility may cause leachate during the rainy season and may reach and contaminate the water body,” the DEE said in the report.

The DEE also submitted that the inspection was carried out along with the applicant and it was found that there was no dumping of ashes on the side of the Agaram Lake as stated by him in his application. The applicant had however submitted photographs to the bench in February this year that showed ash being dumped on the side of the lake.

The applicant’s counsel further submitted before the Tribunal that even in March this year, there was a fire accident in the dumpyard creating an alarming situation. The counsel said that though dumping of waste was stopped in the area as per the Tribunal’s orders, no proper steps have been taken by the Pallavaram Municipality to remove the garbage or dispose of it in a scientific manner.