NGT says environmental clearance a must before starting construction projects

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in a recent order, has insisted on the sanctity of getting necessary environmental clearances before starting construction projects.

In its order, the NGT restrained a private builder from proceeding with constructing a 27-floor apartment complex in Tondiarpet, and asked authorities to take action against the builder for violating Environmental Clearance (EC) guidelines.

The case was filed by K.R. Selvaraj Kumar of the Meenavar Nala Sangam, seeking action against Voora Property Developers Pvt Ltd, claiming the builder had proceeded to construct the property without obtaining Environmental Clearance.

The State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) were directed to form a joint committee, inspect the area and submit a factual report.

The committee, after inspection, informed the NGT that the construction of the foundation work has been completed without obtaining the EC. Counsel for the builder submitted before the Tribunal that they had stopped the work and the application for the EC was pending with the SEIAA. The counsel submitted that the builder will proceed with construction only after getting the necessary EC.

The Tribunal observed that there was already an admission that certain part of the construction activity had started without obtaining the EC and the application was pending with the SEIAA. “As per the Environmental Impact Assessment Notification, 2006, the project cannot proceed without getting prior Environmental Clearance except to the extent of construction of temporary fencing and some temporary sheds for the guards. The photographs show that foundation work has been done without getting Environmental Clearance,” the bench said.

The bench directed the builder to restrain from proceeding with further construction without getting the EC and meeting other required conditions and directed authorities to initiate action after giving the company a reasonable opportunity to respond. The bench also directed the Committee to assess the environmental compensation for the violation and submit a compliance report within two months.