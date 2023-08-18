ADVERTISEMENT

NGT raps T.N. authorities over inaction in forming panel to monitor restoration of waterbodies

August 18, 2023 02:00 pm | Updated 02:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tribunal’s Southern Bench expressed its displeasure over the fact that even a year after its order to the Chief Secretary to form a permanent committee for waterbodies, this had not been done

The Hindu Bureau

The lake at Ambattur is one of several that faces encroachment issues | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has noted that a permanent committee to monitor the rejuvenation of water bodies has not been formed yet, despite a year since directions were passed in this regard.

ALSO READ
File status report on Vandalur lake restoration, T.N. Water Resources Department told

The Bench, which is hearing different petitions on the encroachment of lakes, including those in Vandalur, Ambattur, and Kovilambakkam, had directed the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, on August 8, 2022, to form a permanent committee with the department secretaries of Municipal Administration and Water Supply, Environment, Revenue and others to oversee implementation of waste management rules and the restoration of lakes.

“Even after a passage of one year time, such a committee has not been constituted. Let a reply be filed in this regard, failing which, the matter will be viewed seriously, summoning the officials concerned to be present before this Tribunal,” the NGT said on August 10.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
NGT directs TNPCB, Chennai Corporation to file a report on effluent discharge around Korattur lake

Kovilambakkam lake

The Bench, comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satya Kolarpati, was hearing a case taken up suo moto based on a news report that said the Kovilambakkam lake that had an original total extent of 180 acres, was subject to large-scale encroachments by miscreants and some government departments, resulting in the lake being used as a garbage dumping yard, and its reduction in size to 70 acres.

Referring to an earlier order, the Bench said the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has to monitor the implementation of the Waste Management Rules as per the directions of the Principal Bench of the NGT. “However, no report has been filed and no monitoring is done by the TNPCB. Let the TNPCB issue separate notices to the Block Development Officer – St. Thomas Mount Panchayat Union and also to the Commissioner - Tambaram City Municipal Corporation in this regard,” the Bench added.

The Bench ordered the TNPCB to immediately make an inspection of the areas concerned and file a report, along with photographs, with latitude and longitude details of the area.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US