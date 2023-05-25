NGT questions Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board on approval for constructing houses inside Velachery lake boundary

May 25, 2023 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) and the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) to file a report on whether they were given approval by the government for constructing residential complexes within the Velachery lake boundary.

In a case filed by S. Kumaradesan of Velachery Eri Pathukappu Iyakkam in 2021, and a case taken up suo moto by the tribunal on sewage mixing in the Velachery lake, the Water Resources Department (WRD) had submitted before the tribunal that the water body was put to disuse as there was no irrigation potential.

As a result, there were about 749 encroachments around the lake for which the WRD had on February 27 issued eviction notices under the Tamil Nadu Protection of Tank and Eviction of Encroachment Act, 2007. Subsequently, the tribunal directed the WRD to file an update on the notices issued and the removal of water hyacinth from the lake.

As per the Greater Chennai Corporation’s report submitted in the NGT, the total extent of 107.48 hectares of the Velachery lake is now reduced to 22.40 Hectares and a major portion was taken over by the then Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (now TNUHDB).

“An extent of 56.39.6 hectares is said to be approved and an extent of 3.17.27 hectares is still with the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board and is said to be unapproved. Besides, the Tamil Nadu Housing Board has also taken up approximately 21.44.81 hectares and constructed the residential complexes,” the NGT noted in its latest order dated May 19 and ordered a detailed report on how they were permitted to make constructions inside the water body.

The tribunal has also directed the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) to take out the enumeration and make it mandatory for all the authorised residential and commercial buildings to get their sewerage line connected to the underground drainage system and ensure there was no outfalls into the Velachery lake.

