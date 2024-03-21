GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NGT questions approval for tree felling at foot overbridge construction site in Kolathur

March 21, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the District Collector whether approval has been given for the felling of some trees for the construction of a foot overbridge in Kolathur.

A recent petition in NGT filed by Chennai resident Edwin Udhayakumar has expressed concerns over the cutting down of trees on 200-feet Jawaharlal Nehru Salai in Senthil Nagar, Kolathur. The State Highways Department is building a new foot overbridge to ease traffic as the road is frequented by heavy vehicles. 

While hearing the case, the bench comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati remarked that it is not known whether the Green Committee’s nod has been obtained in this regard. “So, we direct the District Collector – Chennai (Respondent No.1) to verify the issue and respond to the same,” the bench ordered.

The District Collector is the chairman of the Green Committee, while the District Forest Officer is the member-secretary. Five copper pod trees have been proposed to be felled and one vaagai tree has been recommended to be transplanted, according to a member of the committee. Notices have been issued to the District Collector, joint chief environmental engineer of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, State Highways Department. 

