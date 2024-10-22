NGT pulls up WRD for ‘slow progress’ in weeding out charru mussels

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Water Resources Department (WRD) to provide an explanation for the slow progress, despite repeated orders, made in removing charru mussels (Mytella strigata) from the Ennore wetlands.

During the hearing of a case filed by Kumaresan Sooluran, a resident of Ennore, the Bench comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati observed on October 21 that the WRD had made only little progress.

It noted that the only evidence presented was photographs of the mechanical removal of charru mussels from the three locations, namely Kattupalli, Puzhuthivakkam, and Athipattu, specified in the earlier order.

The photographs also indicated that action was taken only on October 20, despite the order being issued on October 3. Additionally, the images showed that only one person and one machine were utilised for the removal of the charru mussels, the Bench noted.

Charru mussels, known locally as kaaka aazhi, affect waterbodies, threaten local biodiversity, and obstruct the movement of boats. The Bench had repeatedly expressed concerns over the delay in removing the invasive species and the absence of a removal plan and schedule.

“Let the Water Resources Department place on record the reason for being hesitant to promptly remove the charru mussels, despite several directions,” the Bench said. As a “final chance”, the Bench directed the matter for a report submission on October 24.

