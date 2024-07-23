GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NGT pulls up Water Resources Department for delaying the removal of invasive mussels from Ennore Creek

The Southern Bench has instructed the department to take immediate steps and provide a timeline for the removal process. The next hearing on the matter has been posted for August 8

Updated - July 23, 2024 09:10 pm IST

Published - July 23, 2024 09:08 pm IST - Chennai

Geetha Srimathi
According to a report submitted by the WRD in December 2023, the vast diversity of the flora and fauna at Ennore Creek has been drastically depleted owing to the presence of charru mussels. Photo: File

According to a report submitted by the WRD in December 2023, the vast diversity of the flora and fauna at Ennore Creek has been drastically depleted owing to the presence of charru mussels. Photo: File | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Tuesday criticised the State government for not showing urgency in removing invasive mussels from Ennore Creek.

Hearing a petition filed by S. Kumaresan on the proliferation of the invasive South American mussel species (Mytella strigata) or charru mussels, referred to as kaaka aazhi locally, the Bench, comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati, questioned the Water Resources Department (WRD) about the prolonged delay in removing the invasive mussels and the absence of a set timeline for the same.

In a report filed by the WRD before the Bench in December 2023, it was said the severe mussel infestation caused disruption of boat movement in the Kosasthalaiyar backwaters, which acted as a breeding ground for crustaceans, such as prawns and crabs, and molluscs, such shells and clams. Owing to the presence of charru mussels, the vast diversity of the flora and fauna has been drastically depleted, the report said.

The WRD estimated the cost of the exercise to be ₹8.5 crore and wrote to the State Wetland Authority, which proposed to contribute 20% of the amount. However, on Tuesday, the counsel appearing for the WRD said the estimated cost had risen and also wanted the involvement of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways in the exercise.

“As you escalate the problem by delaying, you escalate the expenditure also,” the Bench said, and urged the WRD to prioritise implementing remedial actions and subsequently address funding issues with the relevant departments. The petitioner’s counsel requested immediate clearance of the navigation channel to allow boat movement, citing difficulties caused by charru mussels for fishermen.

Expressing displeasure over the lack of a plan and a timeline for removal of the kaaka aazhi, the Bench instructed the WRD to correct its “disastrous” actions thus far, take immediate steps, and provide a timeline for the removal process. The next hearing on the matter has been posted for August 8.

