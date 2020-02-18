NGT pulls up Tamil Nadu’s local bodies for failing at waste﻿ management

Local body authorities are failing in their duty to collect waste from residents, segregate waste at source and recycle where possible and dispose of the remaining waste in a scientific manner, the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal observed.

Taking suo moto cognisance of allegations of indiscriminate dumping of plastic waste in a portion of Porur Lake, the bench of Justice K. Ramakrishnan and expert member Saibal Dasgupta reminded the authorities of their duties under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. .

Based on a newspaper report, the Bench took cognisance of the matter noting that the lake is now filled with dumping of plastic waste and it has become a dumping ground. “It is also seen from the photograph that cattle are grazing in that area, eating the plastic, which is likely to affect the health of the cattle as well as the food chain,” the bench observed.

Stating that the water body was in a ‘pathetic condition’, the bench said that it has been repeatedly pointed out by the Supreme Court and the NGT in several cases that there is a duty on the part of the State government as well as local authorities to maintain water bodies that will provide a better eco-system along with water sustenance. It will also enable water recharge facility improving the ground water level in the locality, they said.

The bench directed the constitution of a joint committee to inspect the area, submit status and action-taken reports and trace out the violators.