NGT overturns TNPCB memo allowing leniency for non-compliant brick kilns to continue operations

The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has overturned a memo from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) that potentially offered leniency to brick kilns operating without proper authorisation.

A 2022 notification by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) had established stringent siting criteria for brick kilns. These regulations required new brick kilns to be located at least 800 metres from residential areas and fruit orchards, and 1 kilometre away from other brick kilns to prevent clustering. The guidelines were part of broader efforts to mitigate environmental and health impacts associated with brick kiln operations.

On February 14, 2023, TNPCB issued a memo interpreting the new siting criteria as applicable solely to new brick kilns, excluding those that had been in operation prior to the notification.

This interpretation was challenged before the bench, comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati, by local resident M. Manickaraj, who argued that the memo gave an unfair advantage to existing brick kilns, including those operating illegally in Thadagam Valley, Coimbatore. The valley, already plagued by environmental degradation due to unregulated brick kiln activity, faced severe pollution and disruption to local ecosystems.

Further, the applicant said if there were any existing units operating without consent or any of the approvals required, they cannot be treated as existing units.

Critiquing TNPCB’s memo for potentially allowing illegal brick kilns to bypass necessary regulatory checks, the bench found that the memo’s interpretation contradicted the intent of the MoEF&CC’s guidelines, which aimed to enforce uniform standards across all brick kilns, regardless of their operational status.

The bench categorically stated that the interpretation of TNPCB that siting criteria applied solely to new or proposed units and not to existing ones was incorrect and if allowed, would facilitate illegal brick kilns to continue without any check. It then ordered the TNPCB to issue appropriate directions to its officers down the State to follow the MoEF&CC notification in its intended manner.