NGT orders Vanagaram fish market to maintain buffer zone near Cooum river and develop green belt

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered the Vanagaram fish market to maintain a buffer between the market and the Cooum river and develop a green belt by planting trees.

M.R. Thiyagarajan, president of Meenava Thanthai K.R. Selvaraj Kumar Meenavar Nala Sangam, had filed a case against the owner of the Vanagaram fish market, alleging that water spread area of the Cooum was converted into land by illegal reclamation for the fish market and sewage effluent pipelines from it were directly let into the river.

As per a report filed by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) before the tribunal, untreated trade effluents generated from the fish container washing, floor and vehicle washing was discharged outside the unit premises into the Cooum without any treatment. An inspection made on November 8, 2021 found that the fish market was functioning without ‘Consent to Operate’ from the TNPCB. As a result, the owner was fined ₹15.5 lakh.

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) also found that in addition to the approved plan, an additional land of 50 cents was used for parking vehicles and a small shed and a temple also exist. The market owner removed the shed after a notice and agreed to develop a green belt by planting kunjam, teak, arecanut, coconut trees.

The CMDA told the Bench that there is no provision in the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Regulation, 2019 prescribing buffer zones. In response, the Bench comprising Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Dr. Satyagopal Kolarpati said the Water Resource Department (WRD) was directed to inspect and fix the boundary of the river as well as the buffer zone.

