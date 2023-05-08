HamberMenu
NGT orders the removal of several tourist facilities from boating site in Mudaliarkuppam

The area reportedly falls within the Coastal Regulation Zone 1B and a ‘no development zone’, and the TTDC had not obtained the necessary approval from the State Coastal Zone Management Authority

May 08, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The petitioner told the tribunal that the area is ecologically sensitive as it is an important Olive Ridley turtle nesting site. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered the removal of some tourist facilities, including the toilets, at the boating site in Mudaliarkuppam as the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation Limited (TTDC) had not taken necessary approvals from the State Coastal Zone Management Authority (SCZMA).

The TTDC had begun constructing thatched huts, toilets and compound walls along the banks of the Tazhuthali Kuppam estuary, near Odiyur lagoon, in the area between the waterbody and the sea. The area reportedly falls within the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) 1B and a “no development zone”, where tourism-related activities are not permitted.

Kannappan, a resident of Tazhuthali Kuppam, filed a petition before the NGT stating that a branch of the Buckingham Canal separates from the estuary towards Marakanam, and the area is ecologically sensitive as it is an important Olive Ridley turtle nesting site. He said the fishing community, which used larger nets, required the entire beachfront for their trade and it cannot be converted into a tourist spot.

The SCZMA had told the tribunal that the facilities were constructed by the TTDC without CRZ clearance under the CRZ Notification, 2011. The NGT on April 28, however, said the existing thatched huts with concrete flooring could remain but further huts or permanent structures could not be put up. Any intended construction or activity could be done only after getting the appropriate clearance from the SCZMA and within the permitted zones as per the CRZ Notification, 2011, the NGT added.

