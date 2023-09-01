NGT orders Tantransco to file report on deviation in putting up towers

September 01, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered the Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation (Tantransco) and the State Coastal Zone Management Authority (SCZMA) to file reports on alleged violations in transmission towers in the Kosasthalaiyar.

Referring to the death of a fisherman in the river whose boat reportedly collided with the debris dumped by the Tantransco, the Bench ordered the power utility to file reports on whether it took any alternative route without the SCZMA’s approval, how many towers were erected in the sanctioned location and how many deviations were made.

The counsel for the petitioner, R.L. Srinivasan, told the Bench on August 25 that out of the 13 poles to be erected, except one or two, the rest were put up in the prohibited zone of the CRZ Notification, 2011. He raised concern on how hazardous it was to erect the poles not only on the mangrove buffer zone but also right inside the flow of water.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bench comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Dr. Satyagopal Kolarpati said that during the last monsoon, the Tantransco was specifically directed to remove the debris from the river once the work was completed.

The Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA) has been directed to inform the Bench that if it had objected to the deviation by the Tantransco. The matter has been posted for next hearing on October 4.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.