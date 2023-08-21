NGT orders enumeration of encroachers around Velachery lake

August 21, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered government authorities to measure the area around Velachery lake that can be restored and enumerate the number of encroachers.

Based on a petition filed by S. Kumaradesan of Velachery Eri Pathukappu Iyakkam and a suo moto case taken up by the NGT on sewage runoff in the lake, the Bench in its recent hearing on August 16 directed the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) to file a detailed report on how it got the authority to construct on the waterbody.

The Bench, comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Kolarpati, has ordered a joint survey by the Water Resources Department (WRD) and the Collector to ascertain the area available at present around the lake and enumerate encroachers.

Further, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) was directed to file an action taken report on how encroachers for whom underground sewage connections have not been provided are dealt with. “Let the CMWSSB also furnish the number of sewerage connections given in and around that area and how many unapproved houses for which they are unable to give connections, which would throw light on the issue involved,” the Bench ordered.

As per the Greater Chennai Corporation’s report submitted in the NGT, the total extent of 107.48 hectares of the Velachery lake has now been reduced to 22.40 hectares and a major portion was taken over by the TNUHDB, then known as the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board. The Bench on May 19 directed the TNUHDB to submit whether it had approval to construct residential complexes within the Velachery lake boundary. The report, however, has not been filed yet.

Insisting on immediate action from government departments, the Bench said: “As the matter is pending since 2020 without any progress, we would like to follow it up.” The matter has been posted for hearing on September 4.

