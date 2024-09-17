NGT orders comprehensive survey of Pallikaranai marshland based on 1911 revenue records

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Tamil Nadu government to survey the entire Pallikaranai marshland based on the revenue records from 1911.

In a suo motu case concerning the construction of a road within the Perumbakkam wetland, the Bench, comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati, on Tuesday directed the Department of Survey and Settlement to conduct a comprehensive survey of the Pallikaranai marshland. This survey should be based on the 1911 revenue records as well as the current extent of the marshland.

The issue concerns an access road laid by a private developer for constructing residential buildings in Perumbakkam. Following an inspection, the Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority had found that the road falls within the influence zone, and is adjacent to the boundary, of the Pallikaranai Marshland Reserve Forest, a Ramsar site.

In response, the Bench instructed the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) to consult with the wetland authority before approving any building permits, even on patta land.

The CMDA, in an affidavit, had stated that no building permits had been issued for land designated as part of the Pallikaranai marshland. Additionally, the CMDA noted that without survey numbers from the wetland authority identifying the Pallikaranai marshland boundaries, updating the Second Master Plan for the Chennai Metropolitan Area was not feasible. However, once the wetland authority provides the necessary details, the CMDA will incorporate them into the Third Master Plan (2027-46) and adhere to the marshland restrictions.

Meanwhile, in the compliance with the report filed by the former Chengalpattu Collector on September 22, 2023, it was noted that according to the 1911 Revision Survey Re-Settlement (RSR) Paisathi Register, survey numbers 286/1 and 286/2 (the area in question) had been designated as government wetlands.

However, Mr. Koralapati observed discrepancies between this report and the latest one. The current report by the incumbent Collector stated that according to the 1911 RSR records, survey number 286 in Perumbakkam village is classified as patta land, with ryotwari pattas granted to private individuals. These pattas are ryotwari pattas and, thus, cannot be considered conditional pattas, the report stated. In response, the Bench directed the Collector to clarify this discrepancy and provide supporting documents. The matter has been posted for next hearing on October 18.