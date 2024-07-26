NGT levies ₹25 lakh penalty on Tantransco for setting up unauthorised transmission towers in Ennore Creek

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal has levied a penalty of ₹25 lakh on the Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation (Tantransco) for installing unauthorised electricity transmission towers in Ennore creek.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pronouncing judgment on the petitions filed by two residents of Ennore, the Bench comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati on July 23 directed the Forest Department to utilise the amount to increase the mangrove cover in the Ennore creek area.

The applicants’ main contention pertained to deviations in the locations of towers from those specified in Tantrasco’s environmental clearance. These unauthorised changes are particularly significant because the approved plan did not permit any towers in mangrove areas or those areas designated as Coastal Regulation Zone– IA (ecologically sensitive area). Tantransco is setting up 124 overhead transmission towers, of which 71 falls under CRZ area.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tantrasco, while admitting to the Bench that there were some minor deviations based on technical necessity, stated that they have submitted an application before the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, and Forests to regularise the deviation.

Moreover, Tantrasco had dumped fly ash and construction debris to create access roads and platforms for erecting transmission towers at these unauthorised sites. They also failed to remove the dumped materials after the completion of the tower construction. These actions have severely affected the movement of fishing boats and disrupted the tidal flow in the areas, besides affecting the mangroves.

In response to this, the Bench had earlier passed an interim order to remove the temporary structures fully to ensure the free flow of water in Kosasthalaiyar river in the Ennore creek area.

Regarding the plea that the transmission towers have to be removed and relocated in view of the violations, the Bench noted that, although Tantrasco has applied for the ratification of the deviations, they are liable to pay the environmental compensation.

The Bench also stressed that Tantransco is responsible for ensuring the integrity of the mangrove cover in the area.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.