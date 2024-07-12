ADVERTISEMENT

NGT impleads real estate developer in case against construction of road on Perumbakkam wetland

Updated - July 12, 2024 07:40 pm IST

Published - July 12, 2024 07:39 pm IST - Chennai

The Southern Bench of the NGT also remarks that the CMDA should not have granted permission due to the lack of access

The Hindu Bureau

Although the building itself is on a private patta land in Perumbakkam, the access road, which was created by dumping construction materials and sand, is on the wetland. Photo: File | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has impleaded real estate developer Casagrand Builder Private Limited in a suo motu petition against the construction of a road inside the Perumbakkam wetland.

The Bench, comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati, was informed by the government pleader on Friday that although the building constructed by Casagrand in Perumbakkam was on a private patta land, the access road, which was created by dumping construction materials and sand, was on the wetland.

As the Perumbakkam wetland is contiguous to the Ramsar-designated Pallikaranai marshland, the Bench had earlier directed the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) to file a report on whether any changes had been made in the Second Master Plan for the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA) after taking the eco-sensitive wetlands in and around the region into consideration.

The Bench also remarked that in the case of Casagrand’s construction in Perumbakkam, the CMDA ought not to have granted the building permit as there was no access. 

Subsequently, in its status report, the CMDA stated that without details on the survey numbers within the Ramsar site, the width of the influence zone around the Pallikaranai marshland, and the guidelines for granting development permits, it would be unable to make any modifications to the Second Master Plan.

However, since the CMDA is currently preparing the Third Master Plan, it will take steps to include suitable guidelines and the influence zone around the Pallikaranai marshland area in consultation with the Tamil Nadu State Wetland Authority, the report stated.

On Thursday, the Bench reiterated its question about issuing a building permit without an access road to the CMDA’s counsel, who requested more time to respond.

