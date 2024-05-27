GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NGT impleads NHAI in case against dumping debris along Cooum near expressway construction site

Published - May 27, 2024 09:03 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has impleaded the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in a case against dumping of construction debris along the banks of Cooum river.

In a suo motu case taken up based on a news report on debris along Cooum in Aminjikarai during the construction of Chennai Port-Maduravoyal expressway, the Bench comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati had earlier directed State authorities including the Public Works Department, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust to file their responses. 

The project includes construction of a new double decker 4-lane Elevated Corridor connecting Chennai Port with the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway and the industrial corridors at Sriperumbudur and Oragadam, spanning 21 kilometres. For the project, NHAI has started drilling activities in sections of Cooum, particularly around the western neighbourhoods such as Aminjikarai and Anna Nagar.

On May 22, the government pleader for Tamil Nadu government told the Bench that the NHAI is a necessary party to this proceeding. “Hence, we suo motu implead the National Highways Department as a party to this proceeding,” the Bench said.

The matter has been posted for hearing on July 26.

