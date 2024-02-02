GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NGT expresses shock over G.O. granting Velachery lake land to TNHB amidst ongoing case against encroachments

The tribunal directed the State government to file reports on the progress made with respect to the two government orders. The bench also ordered the Additional Chief Secretary to Revenue and Disaster Management Department to submit a report explaining their further course of action

February 02, 2024 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
In the order, dated August 9, 2023, the Revenue Department said the government had decided to accept the decision taken by the 3rd Empowered Committee and ordered to alienate Velachery Eri for five schemes. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal has expressed surprise over government orders constituting a committee to protect government lands from encroachments and alienating watercourse lands used for State schemes in favour of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board. 

During the hearing of a petition filed by Velachery Eri Pathukappu Iyakkam, the Additional Advocate General presented two government orders before the Tribunal. The one dated February 8, 2022, constituted a committee to protect government lands from encroachments with priority given to waterbodies. 

In the other order, dated August 9, 2023, the Revenue Department said the government had decided to accept the decision taken by the 3rd Empowered Committee and ordered to alienate Velachery Eri for five schemes — Velachery Sites and Service Scheme, South Madras Neighbourhood Scheme, Thiruvanmiyur Neighbourhood Scheme, Valluvar Nagar Neighbourhood Scheme and Navalpattu S and S Scheme, and the NHS Scheme — on land pertaining to the Water Resources Department, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department and Greater Chennai Corporation in favour of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board. 

“We are not only surprised but also shocked to see the G.O. (Ms) No. 422 dated 09.08.2023 passed when the above original applications are pending before us, where the Government departments are parties, particularly the Tamil Nadu Housing Board, Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board and also the District Collector – Chennai,” the bench comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati noted on Thursday.

Directing the State government to file reports on the progress made with respect to the two government orders, the bench ordered the Additional Chief Secretary to Revenue and Disaster Management Department to submit a report explaining their further course of action.

“We are fully conscious of the fact that it may be the policy of the Government. However, if the policy is not acceptable and detrimental to environmental interests, the Courts can always interfere with it, that too when the Hon’ble Apex Court has banned conversion of waterbodies even if they are in disuse,” the bench said. 

The case has been posted for next hearing on February 21. 

