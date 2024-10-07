GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NGT directs Union Environment Ministry, CPCB to furnish guidelines on ‘forever chemicals’ in waterbodies

The direction was part of a suo motu case initiated based on news reports of a study by IIT-M, highlighting high levels of polyfluoroalkyl substances in surface water, groundwater, and even treated water in Chennai

Published - October 07, 2024 01:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Southern zonal bench of the National Green Tribunal. File

Southern zonal bench of the National Green Tribunal. File | Photo Credit: M. PRABHU

The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to submit a report on guidelines concerning ‘forever chemicals’ in waterbodies and the industries that handle them.

The direction was part of a suo motu case initiated based on news reports of a study by IIT-Madras, highlighting high levels of polyfluoroalkyl substances — synthetic chemicals that do not degrade in the environment — in surface level water, groundwater, and even treated water in Chennai. These are linked to health issues such as cancer and liver damage.

’Matter of concern’: NGT directs TNPCB, WRD to file reports on ‘forever chemicals’ in Chennai waterbodies

During the hearing, the counsel for the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) reported that studies are ongoing, with samples collected from various water sources. He emphasised that ‘forever chemicals’ are widespread, often found in everyday items like non-stick cookware and food packaging, and removing them might be close to impossible.

The bench, comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati, impleaded the MoEF&CC and the CPCB in the proceedings as additional respondents. Both bodies are tasked with investigating any existing guidelines regulating these harmful chemicals. “They may also consider the industries which come out with products, which would also contain chemicals, leading to cancer, and the action that they may take in this regard,” the bench noted.

The bench mandated that a detailed study be conducted by the MoEF&CC and CPCB, with findings due before the next hearing scheduled for January 3, 2025.

Published - October 07, 2024 01:53 pm IST

